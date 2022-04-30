OAKLEY, Carlotta



Carlotta "Carla" Coates Oakley, age 71, of Powder Springs, GA passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022.



Carla was born and raised in a small town in Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Oakley. The two met while attending the University of Kentucky and were happily married for 31 years.



She is survived by her daughters, Christina Roberts of Marietta, GA and Katherina Johnson of Dallas, GA. In retirement, "Grammy" enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren: Drew Johnson (15), Emily Johnson (13), Wesley Roberts (12), and Anna Roberts (8).



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel in Austell, GA. The family will be receiving friends for visitation prior to the service from 2:00 – 3:00 PM.

