ajc logo
X

Oakley, Carlotta

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

OAKLEY, Carlotta

Carlotta "Carla" Coates Oakley, age 71, of Powder Springs, GA passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022.

Carla was born and raised in a small town in Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Oakley. The two met while attending the University of Kentucky and were happily married for 31 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Christina Roberts of Marietta, GA and Katherina Johnson of Dallas, GA. In retirement, "Grammy" enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren: Drew Johnson (15), Emily Johnson (13), Wesley Roberts (12), and Anna Roberts (8).

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel in Austell, GA. The family will be receiving friends for visitation prior to the service from 2:00 – 3:00 PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory

1975 E West Connector

Austell, GA

30106

https://www.davisstruempf.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Howard, Telside
Capparell, Sandra
2h ago
Madden, Bert
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top