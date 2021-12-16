OAKES, Cheryl



Cheryl Morris Oakes (Alexander) was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Cheryl passed away on November 29, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones. Cheryl lived in Lakewood Ranch, Florida and spent most of her life in Lexington, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; and Alpharetta, Georgia. Cheryl is survived by her devoted husband of 28 years, Paul Oakes; her children William Morris, Melissa Arnoldi and Laurianne Jackson; and her bonus children Joshua and Daniel Oakes. She is also a beloved grandmother to nine beautiful grandchildren: Trey, Mitchell and Levi Morris; Alexis and Sophia Arnoldi; Wyatt and Alexandra Jackson; Brayden and Evelyn Oakes, who all lovingly called her Nena.



Cheryl was born in Topeka, Kansas but she called Vincennes, Indiana and Lexington, Kentucky home. She pledged the Chi Omega Sorority in her freshman year at the University of Kentucky, then moved to Gainesville, Florida where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in early childhood education, graduating with distinction as Summa Cum Laude. After spending a short time as a teacher, Cheryl worked for the airlines as a flight attendant, flight supervisor and reservation agent. Cheryl's ultimate career, and true profession, was as a real estate agent, which she did for 38 years in Memphis and Alpharetta. Cheryl excelled as an agent and many of her customers became lifelong friends. Many of her colleagues looked to her for her considerable experience, advice and counsel. Cheryl was also civil servant offering her problem-solving skills and integrity, first through the formation of a Neighborhood Watch program, earning her recognition as Alpharetta Citizen of the Year and serving as an elected Council Woman in Alpharetta.



Cheryl had many wonderful times in her life and loved to travel with Paul, including trips to Europe, Greece, and the Virgin Islands. She cherished vacations with her children and grandchildren, frequenting Florida's beaches and amusement parks. Cheryl loved dancing, watching sunsets, and listening to Elvis, Dolly and Tina. Most of all Cheryl loved her family. Cheryl cherished time and conversation with each of her adult children and loved seeing her grandchildren smile and laugh.



Cheryl lived a blessed life. She was honest, hard-working, and passionate. Cheryl was always willing to be assertive and pursue what was right. Cheryl was also an intelligent, successful, and beautiful woman. Most importantly, she was loved. Cheryl will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at The Chapel at Harborside Christian Church in Safety Harbor, Florida. A celebration of her life will follow at the family home. In lieu of flowers, Cheryl requested donations to her lifelong favorite charity – St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, on her behalf.

