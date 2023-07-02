O'SULLIVAN, Daniel J.



Daniel J. O'Sullivan, 56 years young of Peachtree Corners, formerly of Athens, ran into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 22, 2023. Beloved son of the late Daniel and Jo Beth O'Sullivan, Dan is survived by his wife of more than 25 years, Diana O'Sullivan; father of Daniel O'Sullivan and his wife, Gillian, of Charleston, SC, and Christopher O'Sullivan of Athens, GA; brother of Felicia O'Sullivan of Austin, TX, Rebecca Schulte of Redondo Beach, CA, and Rachel Thau of Austin, TX; nephew to Sr. Daniella Marie O'Sullivan, SSND of Bridgeport, CT, Eileen O'Sullivan of Brookfield, WI, and Felicia Mindte of Riverside, CA. He is also survived by many cousins; nephews; and one niece. The family received friends, followed by the funeral service at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, and interment followed at Arlington Memorial Park.



Dan, as he liked to be called, was born in Long Beach, California and was one of 4 children. Older sister, Felicia, tended to his various needs while younger twin sisters, Rebecca and Rachel, took a lot of his mother's time. He was an active and curious child who loved the outdoors, frequently getting into mischief with his siblings and often too fearless for his parents' peace of mind.



After graduating from Glen A. Wilson HS, he entered the United States Army and there he met his best friend for over 34 years, Dennis Bristol. Dan was a Combat Veteran serving in Panama in December of 1989 during Operation Just Cause. Shortly after Panama, Dan left the military and moved back to LA to work in telecommunications. Dan learned everything he needed to learn about running a business from his Mentor, Tom Strangi, and everything about having fun from his other best friend, Chris Oswalt. In 1999, Dan and Diana started their own company, Georgia Network Cabling Corporation, which later became GC&E Systems Group. Dan was a born leader, a brilliant businessman, and had a larger-than-life personality mixed with a great sense of humor. He was a man of strong character and integrity.



Dan's number one priority was his loving family. Dan loved Diana unconditionally for over 25 years and he was committed to making her happy. He always put his family first and ensured they had everything they needed even if it meant sacrificing his wants and needs. Many family vacations were spent adventuring in National Parks and in Florida.



Dan thoroughly enjoyed coaching his sons first in t-ball/baseball then football. While Daniel started playing football in 4th grade, Christopher started playing football in 2nd grade. Dan signed up to be Head Coach for Christopher's football team starting in 3rd grade out of Sharon Springs Park and never looked back! Dan, Diana and the boys instantly became a football family. Dan made the time and commitment to help coach, and then later cheer on his sons throughout their school sport years be it football, lacrosse, or wrestling. Dan thoroughly enjoyed attending Christopher's rugby games at UGA. Many lifelong friendships, too many to name, grew from Sharon Springs Park, Forsyth Paladins, Pinecrest Academy, and finally Wesleyan.



Dan was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in February 2021. His relationship with Jesus Christ grew exponentially with the help of Father Fred Wendel of the Catholic Center at UGA. Dan enjoyed attending services at CC @ UGA. Dan and Diana prayed The Rosary every night and many blessings fell upon Dan and his family during his health journey. On June 22, at 10:30 AM, Dan was called Home. Please pray for the repose of Dan's soul.



After receiving radiation treatments at Winship Cancer Center of Emory, Dan and Diana would see little ones at CHOA. In memory of Dan and to honor little ones fighting cancer, a memorial fund has been set-up with St. Jude's Research Hospital at https://raise.stjude.org/fundraiser/4783533





