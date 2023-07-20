O'NEILL, Mary Jane Winifred



Mary Jane Winifred O'Neill, better known to her friends and family as Deb, passed away at her home in Atlanta on July 9, 2023. She is survived by her beloved husband Charlie; adored children, Colleen and Brian; and cherished grandchildren, Michael O'Neill, Connor O'Neill McCleskey, and Claire O'Neill McCleskey.



Deb was born into a large, Irish-American extended family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 28, 1935, during the challenging times of the Great Depression. Her parents, the late John and Mary Manning (nee Garrett), instilled the values of resilience and determination, as well as putting the needs of others before your own. Her childhood was enriched by her grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her older sister Joan. Deb was named after her grandmother, Winifred, who emigrated from County Clare, Ireland.



Throughout her life, Deb loved to dance, sing, and listen to music. While a student at West Philadelphia Catholic High School for Girls, she tried out for the musical Brigadoon staged by West Catholic School for Boys. As a result, she met and was paired with her (also tall) future husband, Charlie. The devoted couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on December 28, 2022.



Following her high school graduation, Deb worked as a legal secretary before marrying Charlie. After Charlie graduated from college and was commissioned in the US Air Force, Deb and Charlie moved to Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas. Following Charlie's tour of duty, he joined IBM, a career that took Deb and Charlie back to Philadelphia, Boca Raton, Philadelphia again, and finally to Atlanta. Along this journey, Deb embraced each new location and expanded her wide circle of friends. She loved to entertain and host dinner parties, and was an avid tennis player. Determined to expand her horizons, she took college classes and explored the world of staffing and recruiting, eventually establishing her own thriving small business. She proudly ended her career as a Senior Consultant at outplacement services and HR consulting firm, Lee Hecht Harrison.



Deb's love for travel knew no bounds, as she and Charlie ventured to over 30 countries across six continents; her affection for her family's ancestral home of Ireland, though, held a special place for her. She loved to write and to learn about history, art, and culture, including taking Spanish classes. She possessed a quick, dry wit, ever at the ready to offer snappy retorts to her husband's jokes. Her frequent cards, letters, and emails to family and friends were often adorned with poems, puns, and songs that showcased her creative spirit.



Even with the onset of Alzheimer's disease, Deb's devotion to her family and her cheerful character was a constant; she extended kindness and warmth to everyone she encountered. Her love for music, both of her youth and that of her children's generation, endured, as well—a testament to her vibrant spirit.



She will be dearly missed. May her soul find eternal peace, and may we find solace in the profound impact she had on our lives. Gifts in memory of Deb O'Neill may be made to Visiting Nurse Health System/Hospice, Atlanta (https://vnhs.org/get-involved/make-adonation).



