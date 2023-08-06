O'Neal, David

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

O'NEAL, David H.

David H. O'Neal, age 79, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. He always enjoyed sarcasm, bridge games with friends, NCIS shows, science fiction, and Tigger was his favorite Disney character. David is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Timothy and Patricia; grandchild, Arcadia; and sister, Peggy.

"Your presence is missed, your memories we treasure. Loving you always. Forgetting you never." author Unknown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to Alzheimer's Association. A small funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, the 9th of August, in Arlington Memorial Park, a cemetery in Sandy Springs, GA.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Is Vogtle the dawn of a new nuclear age or a costly warning sign?

Credit: AP

Why Georgia Democrats are staying quiet on Trump’s legal peril
13h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Gwinnett police officer arrested, accused of molesting teenager
11h ago

UPDATE
‘Smoking gun’ video of Georgia vote count is now evidence against Trump
11h ago

UPDATE
‘Smoking gun’ video of Georgia vote count is now evidence against Trump
11h ago

Credit: Family contributed photo

TOP LOCAL STORY
Husband arrested in death of Rockdale County mother of 4
14h ago
The Latest

Deffenbaugh, Margaret
2h ago
Kay, Irving
2h ago
Hendricks, Harold
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Film festivals, a circus and more
Braves Holdings posts $270 million in revenue
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top