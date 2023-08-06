O'NEAL, David H.



David H. O'Neal, age 79, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. He always enjoyed sarcasm, bridge games with friends, NCIS shows, science fiction, and Tigger was his favorite Disney character. David is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Timothy and Patricia; grandchild, Arcadia; and sister, Peggy.



"Your presence is missed, your memories we treasure. Loving you always. Forgetting you never." author Unknown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to Alzheimer's Association. A small funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, the 9th of August, in Arlington Memorial Park, a cemetery in Sandy Springs, GA.





