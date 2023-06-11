O'Neal, Carole

O'NEAL (KELLEY), Carole



Carole Kelley O'Neal passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on St. Simons Island June 7, 2023, just shy of her 90th birthday. She embraced Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, knowing she would be alive in him with eternal life in Heaven.



Carole was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and graduated from Bass High. Carole then went on to attend her beloved alma mater, The University of Georgia where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. "Go Dawgs". Carole's career was in the world of cosmetic surgery. She managed the practice of one of the legends of plastic surgery, Dr. John R. Lewis, Jr. of Atlanta, for 19 years where she also helped him with the publication of several books and illustrated its contents. She held the office of the President of The Plastic Surgery Administrators Association and went on to work with several other notable plastic surgeons. She and her husband were longtime members of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Carole's artistic interests included watercolor painting and illustration of multiple books and newsletters.



She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Edward O'Neal; and her brother, Dan Kelley. Her surviving family include her daughter, Sharon Altenbach (Robert); son, Terry O'Neal; grandchildren, Stephanie Altenbach Powell (Chandler), Sabrina Altenbach Gibson (Cory), Andrew Altenbach (Julia); great- grandchildren, Shepherd Powell, Barrett Powell, John Powell, Anne Kelley Gibson, Price Gibson, and Henry Altenbach; sister, Patsy West (Steve); brother, Rodney Matthews (Beth).



A Memorial Service will be held for family at a later date. Edo Miller & Sons Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements.



