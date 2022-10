O'HEARN, Paul Burke



Paul Burke O'Hearn, 74 of Atlanta, passed on September 29, 2022. Mr. O'Hearn is survived by his wife, Mary O'Hearn; son, Patrick O'Hearn; daughter, Marie Bilthouse; and 3 grandchildren. A memorial service will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328