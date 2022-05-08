O'Donnell, Mary Sonntag

O'DONNELL (SONNTAG), Mary Ann



Mary Ann Sonntag O'Donnell, 84, of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Leona Sonntag, sister Betty Jane Voltin, and grandchildren Patrick John O'Donnell and Mary Ann Peoples. She is survived by her beloved husband James Francis O'Donnell, brother and sister-in-law James and Margaret Sonntag; brother-in-law Ronald Voltin; children Carol and Russ Posey, Robert and Cheryl O'Donnell, Diane and Bruce Peoples, and John and Kristin O'Donnell; grandchildren Megan O'Donnell, Andrew Peoples, Grace Peoples, Claire Peoples, Brooke O'Donnell, Kathleen O'Donnell, and Ryan O'Donnell, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.



Mary Ann was born and raised in Mendota, IL. She met Jim shortly after graduating from Mendota High School in 1955; after her freshman year at St. Mary's College, they married and moved to Germany, where daughter Carol was born. They moved several times, raising children in Wallace Township, Mendota, IL, and Grand Ledge, MI, finally settling in Roswell in 1974, when Roswell was a tiny outpost of Atlanta. Mary Ann and Jim were married for 65 years. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who loved being with her family. She was an incredible cook and threw great parties; there was an extra place at the table for friends and strangers alike at the holidays. She was a talented seamstress, creating and altering formalwear for many brides in the Roswell area. She loved spending time with her friends, whether it was playing bridge or canasta, 'stitch and bitch', or girls' trips at the holidays. She was an active member of the Roswell Woman's Club for 35 years. She served as President and was elected an Honorary member, the highest form of recognition, by her peers.



Mary Ann was a devout Catholic who was dedicated to her faith. She was kind, generous and funny. She will be greatly missed. Thank you to all her caregivers and companions, including George Mphande and the staff at St. George Village, especially James and Cindy, Veronica and Simone. Services will be announced at a later date.

