O'DONNELL, Jo Wofford Mrs. Jo Wofford O'Donnell, age 86, of Johns Creek, Georgia passed away June 26, 2021. She is survived by her sons Joseph R. O'Donnell and James J. O'Donnell, Jr. Jo attended North Fulton High School in Atlanta and Auburn University. Jo was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority at Auburn University. Memorial services are pending.

