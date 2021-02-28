O'Dell, Melvin

O'DELL, Jr., Melvin



Melvin Arlie O'Dell Jr., eldest son of Carol Marie Mason and Melvin Arlie O'Dell Sr. Born November 30, 1948, in Cincinnati, OH. Survived by mother, Carol Marie Mason, siblings Betty Gill, Carole Hulslander, Allen O'Dell, Terry O'Dell, Patrick O'Dell, Robert O'Dell, Phillip O'Dell and Alice Mason, and Children Tina, Tammy and Teresa of OH, Amanda of England, Holly of PA and Travis of GA; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life to be held on Wednesday, March 3 at 7:00 PM at Still Waters Community Church, 1590 Oakbrook Dr. Norcross, Georgia 30093.

