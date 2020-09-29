

O'CONOR, Walter Brian





Walter Brian O'Conor, 58, of Stone Mountain, died suddenly of natural causes at home on September 20, 2020. Born August 30, 1962 in Decatur, Georgia, Brian was the son of James A. and Ruth W. O'Conor, both now deceased. Surviving are two brothers, James W. O'Conor of New Hampshire and Michael A. O'Conor of Stone Mountain and three sisters, Lynn M. Davenport of Marietta, Anita V. O'Conor of Snellville and Carol O. Jones of Buford. Brian graduated from Wills High School, class of 1981, and went on to earn a Certified Mechanic license from Chattahoochee Technical Institute. Brian worked at a number of auto service and repair shops in the Decatur and Druid Hills areas until his battle with MS made it impossible to work. He had a life-long love of cars, trucks, and machines of all kinds, and loved to tinker. Those who knew him will remember his generous spirit and willingness to help. Always quick with a smile, Brian had a gentle but sharp sense of humor, and enjoyed a good joke. Brian loved animals and gave a home to many orphans and hand-me-downs. He collected classic music from country western to vintage rock, and was a particular fan of The Eagles. Brian's gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A remembrance service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, October 1, at A.S. Turner & Sons, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA, with burial to follow.

