O'CONNOR, Michael



Michael "Mike" Kevin O'Connor, age 66, of Fayetteville, Georgia passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born on June 25, 1955 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Lawrence Vincent O'Connor II and Isabelle Burke O'Connor.



Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Hellemn O'Connor; daughter, Jennifer Keller (favorite son-in-law, Bryan); grandson, Carter; brothers Lawrence O'Connor III (Lori), Patrick O'Connor (Brenda); sister, Cindy Chapman; nephews, Lawrence O'Connor IV (Laura), Logan O'Connor (Turea and daughter Scarlett), Alec Chapman, Joey Cox (Kathleen and sons T.J., Matt, and Logan); nieces, Christina Hayes (Terry and children Tyler and Kendall), Catherine Chapman.



In 1973, Mike graduated from Morristown High School in New Jersey where he was on the varsity wrestling and golf teams. He later attended the University of Georgia in Athens where he majored in Finance and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1977. Mike was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. For 23 years, Mike was co-owner of Kilroy's Package Store in College Park, Georgia. In 1997, he was awarded "Retailer of the Year" by the Georgia Package Stores Institute and NABR/Heublein, Inc. Later, he worked as a Realtor for Keller Williams Realty in Peachtree City, Georgia and at Nitro2Go in Covington, Georgia.



He enjoyed playing golf, travelling, telling jokes, reading mystery thriller novels, spending time with friends and family, and making people laugh. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.



Visitation for Mike will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM and on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Mowell Funeral Home, 180 N. Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, Georgia 30214. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville with Father Richard Vu officiating. Graveside memorial service will follow on Thursday at Pinecrest Memory Gardens, 3464 US-19, Pelham, Georgia 31779. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. (www.cancer.org) Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville – www.mowells.com

