O'CONNOR, Mary



Mary O'Connor, age 86, passed away March 19, 2023, after a brief illness. She entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family.



Mary was born February 1, 1937, in Seaham, England, and moved to Sarasota Florida in 1982 with her husband and two daughters. In 2022 she, and her husband, moved to Canton, GA to be closer to family.



In 1961, Mary, maiden name Mary Myers, married the love of her life, Dennis O'Connor. They have two children, Paula Pekarek and Denise Harrell.



At age 15, she started her professional career as a clerk for Williamson's Limeworks. She then moved on to several positions that included The Pyrex Company. In 1970, she and her husband, took the jump into the Bed and Breakfast industry with the purchase of a hotel in Blackpool, England. After 4 years in Blackpool, they continued their adventure in the hospitality business with the purchase of a restaurant, that they named the Bizzy Bee. The adventure continued with their move into a historical castle in Portland, Dorset.



After living in England for 40 years they moved to the South of Spain for 2 years and then finally to the United States; where she supported her husband in his professional endeavors.



Her family knew her to have a feisty spirit, who never backed down from what she believed in. Mary was the best mother, and her daughters would not be who they are without her. She loved her husband fiercely and experienced the world to its fullest – the adventure of a lifetime.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joshua and Elizabeth Myers.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dennis; daughters Paula and Denise; sister Elizabeth; grandchildren Charlotte, Tristan, Selina and Spencer.



She will be forever missed and in our hearts eternally.

