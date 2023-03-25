X

O'Connor, Mary

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

O'CONNOR, Mary

Mary O'Connor, age 86, passed away March 19, 2023, after a brief illness. She entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born February 1, 1937, in Seaham, England, and moved to Sarasota Florida in 1982 with her husband and two daughters. In 2022 she, and her husband, moved to Canton, GA to be closer to family.

In 1961, Mary, maiden name Mary Myers, married the love of her life, Dennis O'Connor. They have two children, Paula Pekarek and Denise Harrell.

At age 15, she started her professional career as a clerk for Williamson's Limeworks. She then moved on to several positions that included The Pyrex Company. In 1970, she and her husband, took the jump into the Bed and Breakfast industry with the purchase of a hotel in Blackpool, England. After 4 years in Blackpool, they continued their adventure in the hospitality business with the purchase of a restaurant, that they named the Bizzy Bee. The adventure continued with their move into a historical castle in Portland, Dorset.

After living in England for 40 years they moved to the South of Spain for 2 years and then finally to the United States; where she supported her husband in his professional endeavors.

Her family knew her to have a feisty spirit, who never backed down from what she believed in. Mary was the best mother, and her daughters would not be who they are without her. She loved her husband fiercely and experienced the world to its fullest – the adventure of a lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joshua and Elizabeth Myers.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dennis; daughters Paula and Denise; sister Elizabeth; grandchildren Charlotte, Tristan, Selina and Spencer.

She will be forever missed and in our hearts eternally.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Midtown High School Facebook

Students at Atlanta’s Midtown High protest redistricting plans9h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire not retaining any assistant coaches
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mel Kiper: Stetson Bennett to go ‘fourth to sixth round’ in NFL draft
15h ago

UGA police identify mother of newborn killed in dorm in 1996
13h ago

UGA police identify mother of newborn killed in dorm in 1996
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Proposed law would mean more private school vouchers for Georgians
9h ago
The Latest

James, Walter
Rubenoff, Richard
Hicks, Kelvin
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top