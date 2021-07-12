O' CONNOR, Katharine



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Katharine O' Connor, nee Darnell beloved wife of Gerard.



Katharine passed away on June 12, 2021 in Dublin, Ireland.



Katharine was born September 7, 1965 to Martha "Moppy" Darnell and Richard Darnell, both deceased. Katharine grew up in Greenwood, Mississippi, a town she loved. She attended Delta State University as an undergraduate and went on to graduate the University of Georgia with a Juris Doctor degree, Order of the Coif. She worked with a gifted team of lawyers at King and Spalding in Atlanta who re-mained her friends her whole life. Most recently Katharine dedicated her full time to the care of abandoned dogs and cats and volunteer work at the Margaret Mitchell House and Atlanta History Center.



Katharine is much loved and sadly missed by her grieving husband, Gerard, her uncle Dave Darnell, aunt and uncle Betsey & Bill Teague, her mother-in-law Maura, nieces Claire and Maeve, nephew Colm, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, also by her very dear friends.



The Funeral Mass will be July 16, 2 PM at Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta. Mass will be live-streamed using this Livestream link: https://livestream.com/ctk directly before 2 PM Eastern Standard Time.



Burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Greenwood MS., July 18, 2 PM in the family plot. In lieu of flowers please donate to Leflore County Humane Society, (https://leflore-humanesociety.org)



May Katharine's beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.

