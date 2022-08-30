ajc logo
O'Connell, James

1 hour ago

O'CONNELL, James Joseph

April 08, 1944 – August 27, 2022

James "Jim" Joseph O'Connell

James was born in Southampton, New York, on April 8th, 1944. He grew up in Southampton. Later, he lived in Karlsruhe, Germany, with his mother and step-father, before moving to Augusta, Georgia. He graduated from Richmond Academy in Augusta, then attended Georgia Tech where he received a degree in Civil Engineering. Later, he attended Emory University, where he earned a law degree.

He worked as a supervisory attorney within the Social Security Office, receiving many awards throughout his service. He retired after 47 years of service.

James was known for his intelligence, quick wit, and love of animals. Although he had a keen sense of humor, he was also known for his 'dad jokes'.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph O'Connell, who passed at the end of World War II, after surviving the invasion of Omaha Beach on June 6th, 1944. He was also preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Kathryn and Ed Kovalski, his son Ryan O'Connell, and his sister Barbara McGurk.

James is survived by his wife Anita, and five children: Jeremy, Jessica, Benjamin, Emily, and Katherine; two grandchildren: Kylie and William; as well as his sister Patti Fowler and close cousin Ron Borkoski.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jim's memory to either Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (845 W. Ridge Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501) or Angels Among Us Pet Rescue (P.O. Box 821, Alpharetta, GA 30009).

There will be a wake from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 31. The funeral service will be held at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, Georgia, on September 1 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning one hour in advance of the service. The burial will follow the service and will be at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming, Georgia. A reception will be held after the service

Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at ingramfuneralhome.com.




