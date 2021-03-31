O'Connell, Frances Smith

SMITH O'CONNELL (MOFFITT), Frances



Frances Moffitt Smith O'Connell was born August 2, 1923 and peacefully passed away on March 26, 2021 at the age of 97. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Frances attended Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina. After college, Frances worked at American Trust Company (presently Bank of America) in Charlotte, North Carolina. She moved to Atlanta in 1946 and worked at the North Avenue Branch of The First National Bank.



In 1950, she married Howard Smith, her Georgia Tech sweetheart. They were happily married for 24 years until his passing in 1974. In 1983, she married Bob O'Connell and they enjoyed two wonderful years together prior to his untimely death in 1985.



Frances was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, the Northside Women's Club, the Gardener's Club and the Georgia Beta Club.



She loved the game of Bridge which kept her sharp and on-the-go. She loved to shop and was always dressed to the nines. Frances was blessed with many friends and never met a stranger. She always made a point to keep up with her school friends and neighbors even if they had moved away.



Preceding her in death are her mother and father, Camille and Elbert Moffitt, brother, Major Robert B. Moffitt, sister and husband, Betsy and Lionel Flack and one dearly loved nephew, Pete Moffitt. She is survied by her brother and his wife, Bill and Camilla Moffitt of Greensboro, North Carolina and sister-in-law, Jean Fuller Moffitt Reavis of College Station, Texas. Other surviving family members are Libby Flack Carson (Larry), Waterloo, South Carolina, Patti Moffitt Stavrolakis (Alex) and Susan Gunter Moffitt (Pete's wife) Greensboro, North Carolina, Jeff Moffitt (Michelle), Denver, Colorado, Rob Moffitt (Donna), San Diego, California, Barbara Smith, Kissimmee, Florida and Suzanne O'Connell and her son, Connell of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Frances also shared a special loving relationship with her eleven great-nieces and nephews. She treasured her family and felt truly blessed with their love.



A intimate family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30309 or the charity of your choice.



