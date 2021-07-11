O'Brien, Rita

O'BRIEN (TOTH), Rita Marie



Rita Marie (Toth) O'Brien passed away July 6, 2021. She was born on October 16, 1936, in lower Manhattan, New York to William Joseph Toth and Helen (Cassidy) Toth. After attending Holy Name Elementary School and Cathedral High School, she graduated early and attended St. John's University in Brooklyn at age 16. It was there that she met fellow alumni chorus member Michael J. O'Brien who was on leave from the Navy and joined the choral group on a concert trip to Vermont. Thanks to a defective seat on the bus, he "fell for her" in multiple ways. They married on July 5, 1958.



Rita taught Social Studies at Corlears Junior High School on the Lower East Side for three years prior to the birth of her first child. The family moved to Albertson, NY and became active members of St. Aidan's Church. They were involved with Marriage Encounter as a team couple in its earliest years and brought the program to other parishes on Long Island, in St. Louis, Missouri, and in Canada.



In 1978 they moved to Atlanta and became members of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (OLA). After earning a Master of Theology degree from Loyola University in New Orleans, Rita served as Director of Religious Education for nearly 20 years and guided many people during their faith journey to the Catholic Church. She retired in 1999 but stayed active in many ministries including Christ Renews His Parish, Gathering Place, Stephen Ministry, Justice and Peace Ministries (formerly Just Faith), and Funeral Ministry. Rita also started the church's Book Club, served as Eucharistic Minister, and was named OLA's Woman of the Year.



Rita and Mike were happily married for 52 years before his passing in 2010 and were blessed with six children, Carole O'Brien, John (Suzy) O'Brien, Mary (Matt) Beyer, Jim (Gina) O'Brien, Claire (Tom) Farrell, and Dan (Erin) O'Brien, who all live in the greater Atlanta area. Rita is survived by 15 grandchildren: Kevin, Kayla, and Michael O'Brien; Jake, Eve, and Aidan Beyer; Robert, William, Katie, and Lily O'Brien; Grace, Jack, and Tess Farrell; and Ellis and Poppy O'Brien. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William Toth, and her sister, Dorothy Tobin.



A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1350 Hearst Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 on Monday, July 12, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Rita O'Brien to St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) Society - OLA Conference, 1406 Hearst Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 or a charity of your choice.



Rita will be missed by many, but we are all better people having had her in our lives. We love you Smilin' Rita.

