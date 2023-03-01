X
Nystrom, Hazel

1 hour ago

NYSTROM, Hazel M.

Hazel M. Nystrom passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023. She is survived by her son, Jim Nystrom and his wife, Tanya; her daughter, Marianna (Bitsy) Cleland and her husband, Scott; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. There will be a Graveside Service on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 1 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity or to Christian City in Union City, GA.




