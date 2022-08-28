NYE, William



William "Bill" Harvey Nye, Sr., 85, of Lilburn, Georgia, was reunited in Heaven with his wife, Phyllis T. Nye; his loving parents, Harold Edward Nye and Mildred Bell Nye; and brothers, Harold (Buddy), George, Todd, and Fred, on Monday, August 22, 2022. Bill succumbed to cancer after battling the illness for 27 years and is survived by his sons and their wives, Bill and Katrina, Ken and Jasmine; and his grandchildren, Alyssa, Seth, and Marissa. Bill also leaves many other family members, including cousins, nephews and nieces, and grand-nephews and nieces. Bill was born in Scottsboro, Alabama, and later moved to North Georgia, where he graduated from Rossville High School. He continued to value his classmate's friendships and enjoyed their frequent class reunions. Bill earned his Bachelor of Science degree in engineering physics at the University of Chattanooga, where, as a Mason, he met his wife of 59 years at an Eastern Star function. Bill's commitment to our country led to him serve in the Tennessee Army National Guard and later on the Indianapolis Police Department Merit Board. His dedication to his sons, family, church, and Boy Scouts of America set an example of selfless service for many. Bill loved his time outdoors, hiking, and photographing nature. Bill and Phyllis enjoyed traveling to experience the cultures and people around the world and the beautiful locations created by our Lord. His love for God, our natural world, and sense of adventure continues on in his sons, their wives, and his grandchildren. His commitment to the Scouts and scouting families passed his passion on to future generations. Bill was loved so much by his family and many friends, who will miss him more than words can convey. His memorial visitation is from 10:00 AM to Noon on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church in Lilburn, Georgia, with a funeral service at 2:00 PM. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be streamed via Harmony Grove UMC Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lilburnUMCgrove/). Interment will follow the services at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville, Georgia. Flowers are welcome, and a contribution can be made in memory of Bill to Troop 100 or Troop 5100 via Harmony Grove United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home and Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.



