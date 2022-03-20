NYE, Phyllis



Phyllis Marie Thompson Nye, 79, of Lilburn, Georgia was reunited in Heaven with her loving parents John C. Thompson, Senior and Margaret B. Thompson on February 14, 2022. Everyone knows she had a big loving heart, but its sudden failure ended our life together on Earth. Phyllis is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, William Nye, Senior; her sons and their wives Bill and Katrina and Ken and Jasmine; and her grandchildren Alyssa, Seth, and Marissa. Phyllis also leaves her two dear brothers and their wives, John and Bertha Thompson and Alan and Bobbie Thompson; as well as many other family members, including cousins, nephews and nieces, and grand nephews and nieces. Her loss was completely unexpected, and the family is shocked and deeply saddened.



It was Valentine's Day, when Phyllis and Bill exchanged loving Valentines cards and following a kiss, Phyllis went on her way to Rockbridge Elementary School to work with the children she so truly enjoyed as a dedicated paraprofessional teacher of special needs kindergarten and first grade students.



Phyllis was born in Deland, Florida and later moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee where she graduated from Chattanooga Central High School. Phyllis was a member of the Eastern Star, and it was during an Eastern Star function where she and Bill discovered each other. Her dedication to children was always evident from her devotion to her sons as loving mother to her early work with preschool children, culminating in a 27-year career working as a paraprofessional with Gwinnett County Public Schools.



Phyllis also spent a lot of time outdoors. Whether she was tending to her roses in her garden or adventuring in the north Georgia mountains. She loved the butterflies and many birds attracted to the variety of flowers in her gardens, but she had a special fondness of hummingbirds. In fact, Phyllis was always so active and keeping herself busy, particularly doing things for others, that she was and always will be remembered as our hummingbird.



She was loved so much, not only by her family, but by her many friends. Phyllis's family and friends will miss her more than words can convey. A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church in Lilburn, Georgia. Interment followed the service at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in memory of Phyllis to Harmony Grove United Methodist Church.



