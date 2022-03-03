Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Nyamaropa, Maria

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NYAMAROPA, Maria

The First Lady of Mt. Zion AME Church, Mansfield, GA. Mother Maria Nyamaropa peacefully transitioned on February 24, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, 1:00 PM at St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Rd., Covington, GA. 30016. Rev. Dr. Lewis Logan, II, Pastor. Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, Eulogist, Assisted by others. Interment, Poplar Hill AME Church Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the residence at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be held Thursday March 3, 2022, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Remains will lie in-state at the church from 12:00 PM until service hour. Here to cherish her memories and legacy of life is her dedicated husband of forty- four years Rev. Dr. Noah Nyamaropa of Mansfield, GA.; children: Mrs. Lillian Munyaradzi Dzvange (Hopewell), Mr. Paul Tendai Nyamaropa (Nyasha), Mrs. Chido Maria Chisingarambwe (Ranga), Mr. Noah Tinashe Nyamaropa, Jr. of Harare, Zimbabwe; five grandchildren of Harare, Zimbabwe; one sister Monica Taengwa (Chimuranzi) of Mt. Drwin, Zimbabwe; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Head, Annie
1h ago
Biggers, William
1h ago
James, Jo Ann
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top