NYAMAROPA, Maria



The First Lady of Mt. Zion AME Church, Mansfield, GA. Mother Maria Nyamaropa peacefully transitioned on February 24, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, 1:00 PM at St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Rd., Covington, GA. 30016. Rev. Dr. Lewis Logan, II, Pastor. Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, Eulogist, Assisted by others. Interment, Poplar Hill AME Church Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the residence at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be held Thursday March 3, 2022, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Remains will lie in-state at the church from 12:00 PM until service hour. Here to cherish her memories and legacy of life is her dedicated husband of forty- four years Rev. Dr. Noah Nyamaropa of Mansfield, GA.; children: Mrs. Lillian Munyaradzi Dzvange (Hopewell), Mr. Paul Tendai Nyamaropa (Nyasha), Mrs. Chido Maria Chisingarambwe (Ranga), Mr. Noah Tinashe Nyamaropa, Jr. of Harare, Zimbabwe; five grandchildren of Harare, Zimbabwe; one sister Monica Taengwa (Chimuranzi) of Mt. Drwin, Zimbabwe; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

