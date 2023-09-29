NUTE, Franklin Cushman "Frank"



Frank Nute, age 88, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on September 23, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Catharine Elizabeth Nute; his stepdaughters, Cindy Cook (David) and Susie Amstutz (Gib); and grandson, Matthew Cook. He is also survived by two nieces; and a nephew; along with their spouses and children. Frank worked as a lead airplane mechanic for TWA and also worked for Sears. He enjoyed gardening, as well as volunteering for Decatur Cooperative Ministry.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com