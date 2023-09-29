Obituaries

Nute, Franklin

File photo
File photo
Sept 29, 2023

NUTE, Franklin Cushman "Frank"

Frank Nute, age 88, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on September 23, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Catharine Elizabeth Nute; his stepdaughters, Cindy Cook (David) and Susie Amstutz (Gib); and grandson, Matthew Cook. He is also survived by two nieces; and a nephew; along with their spouses and children. Frank worked as a lead airplane mechanic for TWA and also worked for Sears. He enjoyed gardening, as well as volunteering for Decatur Cooperative Ministry.

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