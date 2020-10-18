NUNNALLY, Pink Mr. Pink J. Nunnally, age 96, passed away peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 15, 2020. He came into the world on a Thursday and left it on a Thursday. He was a lifelong resident of the Atlanta area. He was born on March 20, 1924 in Loganville, Georgia to Claud Nunnally and Azzie Mann Nunnally. He was the youngest of 7 children and was raised in a close-knit family. They lived on a farm and raised cotton and other crops. As an 8 year old boy, he was plowing the fields. He had to leave school at an early age to work on the farm. In 1941 at the age of 17, he moved to Atlanta to look for work. He worked as a speedometer repairman until he was drafted in early 1943. He served with pride in the U.S. Army from February 1943-March 1946 as a bomb disposal technician and message center clerk in New York and New Jersey. After WWII he returned to his former job. He worked at Auto Electric of GA as service manager until 1965 and as a tire salesman at Sears until 1980, when he retired. In 1942, he began dating Gladys Chaffin. On July 3, 1943 he married Gladys, the love of his life. They lived in New Jersey while he was in the service. They returned to Atlanta and spent years raising their children Ronnie, Barbara and Debbie. Following retirement, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, travel, driving the church bus and van, and all activities and celebrations involving family. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He served the Lord over 50 years through ministry at Kirkwood Baptist and Rainbow Park Baptist on the Greeting Team, Senior Choir and as a Deacon. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends and strong Christian Faith. Mr. Nunnally was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; his wife of 60 years Gladys Nunnally; wife Gloria Tarver Nunnally; and son Ronnie Nunnally. He is survived by daughter-in-law, Martha Nunnally; daughters, Barbara and Larry Owens; Debbie and Barry Johns; 7 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Ms. Nunnally's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Pebblebrook at Park Springs and Kindred Hospice for the loving care they provided him. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Mr. Pink J. Nunnally will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 12:30 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Those desiring to make memorial donations in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to a Veteran cause of your choice in memory of Mr. Pink J. Nunnally. You can view the service, which will be livestreamed, either by going to the Tom M. Wages Facebook page or by clicking the blue link, on the obituary page, on our website. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand that we will be limiting the amount of people at our chapel for visitations and services. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



