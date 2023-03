NUNNALLY, Mattie "Betty" Gorman



Celebration of Life for Ms. Mattie Nunnally will be Saturday, March 11, 2023, 1:00 PM, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Public viewing Friday, March 10, 2023, will begin at 1:00 PM, with the Wake from 5 PM-7 PM, at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.