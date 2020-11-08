NUNN, Linda B. Bass



7/28/1924 to 11/4/2020 Called home to the Lord after a long productive life. Born in Cadwell GA, Laurens County. Left after High School for Atlanta where she went to work for Lerner women's clothes. They sent her to Knoxville then back to Atlanta. Later worked at Davidson-Paxton Dept Store where she met and married Marion Temple Nunn on 11/11/1950. She became homemaker and did all the 50's and 60s Mom stuff. Driving to and from school, band, PTA and keeping us clean and fed. Preceded in death by her husband Marion T. and oldest son M. Timothy Nunn. Survived by her son David L Nunn, brother Robbie Bass, niece Patricia Taylor (Randy) & Jennifer Friske (John) brother Gary Bass, nephews Gary L Bass, Jr. (Martha), J Michael Bass, Greg Mark Bass (Michelle). Linda loved working outside in her yards and after her husband passed she enjoyed being a volunteer for 20 years at St. Joseph's hospital Atlanta. Graveside service to be on Wednesday Nov 11 at the Rutledge, GA City Cemetery. Please no flowers, in lieu of you can make a donation to the St. Joseph Auxiliary Fund.

