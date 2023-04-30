Nugent, Carol

NUGENT (MURPHY), Carol



Age 81, passed away peacefully at her home on April 20, 2023



She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Raleigh Corletto Murphy and Juliabeth Tyree Murphy. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Talbott Nugent; children, Todd Richard Pollock (Holly) and Kerry Pollock Huskey (Steven); stepdaughter, Kelly Nugent Motz (Eric); brother, Raleigh Edward Murphy; eight grandchildren (Aidan, Brennan and Ainsley Thomas, Dylan and Cameron Pollock, and Savannah, Maddux and Amelia Motz); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Carol was born on Christmas Eve 1941 at Crawford W. Long Hospital in Atlanta. She graduated from Headland High School in East Point (Class of 1959) and subsequently the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Journalism and Home Economics. While at the University of Georgia, she pledged Delta Delta Delta sorority (making dear life-long friends) and worked at the Red & Black school newspaper. She was Sweetheart of the Campus at Georgia Military Academy (now Woodward Academy) in 1958, was Miss Technique (the yearbook beauty queen at Georgia Tech) in 1963, and was Miss East Point (representing her hometown in the Miss Georgia pageant) in 1963.



At the young age of 22, she kicked off her career as Food Editor for the Atlanta Constitution, after interviewing with Ralph McGill, then also began writing freelance for the Atlanta Journal. Thereafter she worked in the U.S. Department of Agriculture in consumer marketing, at the Georgia office of Economic Opportunity, as Spokesperson for the Southeast Dairy Association, and in various capacities at Rountree Public Relations Group, Peachtree Plastic Surgery, and the office of Sandra Fryhofer, M.D.



She was known for her generosity, energy, and legendary sense of humor, and was a beloved wife, mother, and friend to many. Carol married Richard Allison Pollock in 1965 and later Jeffrey Talbott Nugent in 2009, both of whom were graduates of the Emory University School of Medicine Class of 1968. She was actively involved through the years at church having served both as a co-founder of Stephen Ministry at Peachtree Presbyterian Church under the guidance of Rev. Frank Harrington, which included her involvement in a Habitat for Humanity build in Ireland. After marrying Jeff, she then became an active member of Peachtree Christian Church where she was a member of the Fellowship Sunday school class, continued her work as a Stephen Minister, and supported the Peachtree Christian Hospice annual galas.



Carol was very focused on charitable work, having served on the Board of the Georgia chapter of the Arthritis Foundation, as Chairman for the Crystal Ball benefitting the Arthritis Foundation, and twice was Co-Chairman of the Crescendo Ball to benefit the Brain Injury Association of Georgia. She enjoyed supporting Piedmont Hospital over the years through the Woman's Auxiliary, as Chairman of the Candystripers, and as Publicity Chair for the Piedmont Ball.



She was most proud of her children, grandchildren (who call her "CiCi"), and those she served in the community. She spent countless hours at the Westminster Schools supporting her children, cooking wonderful meals for the family each night, gardening and traveling extensively with Jeff, loving on her cats, listening to upbeat music, and competing in ballroom dancing. She valued family time spent at Big Canoe and sunrises at Surfside Beach, South Carolina. She was always quick to smile, lend a hand and support those in need. She will be sorely missed, but her legacy of love and laughter will live on.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be on May 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta, Georgia. A reception will follow in Stew Wood Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Emory Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, the Heritage Fund at Peachtree Christian Church, or Stephen Ministry at Peachtree Presbyterian Church.



