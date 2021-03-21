NOZICK, Bradley



NOZICK - Bradley, formerly of North Brunswick, New Jersey and Roswell, Georgia, husband of Beverly (nee Pollakoff) Nozick, father of David Nozick and Linda Lie, brother of the late Jerome Nozick, grandfather of Michael, Sophie, and Matthew Nozick. Mr. Nozick was a banker and credit union consultant for most of his career. In New Jersey, he was active on the First Aid Squad. In Georgia, he inspired and prepared students at Centennial High School to succeed through the Junior Achievement program. He also taught Yiddish at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta and advised consumers as a member of the Team Clark Consumer Action Center. Relatives and friends are invited to the Roswell Funeral Home, located at 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia, with proceedings to begin at the Memorial Chapel at 11:00 AM Sunday, March 21st and graveside services to begin promptly at noon. Shiva will be observed at Beverly Nozick's residence following the service.



The family respectfully requests contributions in his memory be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.



