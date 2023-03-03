X
Nowell, Darren

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NOWELL, Darren Timothy

On February 21, 2023 at 12:30 in the afternoon, Darren Timothy Nowell, 53, passed away of natural causes due to a long term sickness. He is survived by his mother, Frances J. Brooks; brother, Kenneth Brandon Nowell; wife, Kimberly Kersting Nowell; his children, Colton John Kersting, Christopher James Nowell, Keira Jewel Nowell; as well as many loving cousins and beloved friends. Darren had spent many devoted years at his career at GA Tech, had a love of gaming, comics, cosplay, and podcasting! He was a man of passion, quirky and so smart. He will be missed in so many circles it leaves one spinning.

We will be having a viewing at H.M. Patterson & Son- Oglethorpe Hill Chapel on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life at 03:00 PM. The following Monday he will be laid to rest in his mother's hometown of Ider, AL, in a burial ceremony at 12:00 PM at Fuller Cemetery.




