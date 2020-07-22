Nowak, Yvonne

NOWAK (DEBEL), Yvonne Marie Yvonne Marie (DeBel) Nowak, 72, of Cumming, GA passed away on July 18, 2020. Yvonne was born on May 4, 1948 in Geneva, IL. She and her family lived in nearby St. Charles, IL, where Yvonne spent almost half her life. She was the daughter of the late Richard L. DeBel and Yolanda M (Forni). She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Richard and their "furchild" Haylee. She is also survived by her younger sister Lonnie (John) Gridley. Additional survivors are Yvonne's niece Amanda (nee Szalkowski) (Christopher) Nelson and grandnephews Ryne, Jack, and Sam, her nephew Adam (Raven) Szalkowski and grandnephews Mila and Tim, and her nephew Mark (Sara) Szalkowski and grandnephew Raylan. Yvonne is also survived by her brother-in-law George Nowak and sister-in-law Irene (Bob) Lewandowski. Yvonne attended St. Patrick School and Mount St. Mary's Academy from where she graduated in 1966. She also holds an Associate Degree in Accounting from Waubonsee Junior College. Yvonne worked in the Accounting Department at UPS for over 20 years until she and her husband moved. After 3 years in Carmel, IN, Yvonne and Richard moved to the Atlanta, GA area in 1991. Yvonne worked in Accounting at Mighty Auto Parts until her retirement in 2003. Yvonne was an excellent cook and baker. She also enjoyed gardening and was a "Gardening Angel" at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, our parish for the last 16 years. She also enjoyed walking and taking exercise classes. For the last 30 years, Yvonne's favorite vacation destinations were semi-annual trips to her beloved St. Augustine, FL and back to Illinois to visit family and friends. Speaking of friends, Yvonne had too many to count. Everyone who knew Yvonne loved her and she would do (and did) anything for them. Yvonne was a huge dog lover. All 3 dogs that we had over the years, were rescues. For anyone interested, donations may be made in her name to any Pet Rescue organization or Humane Society. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the immediate family only. A memorial service will be held at a future date in Illinois, where Yvonne's ashes will be interred. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

