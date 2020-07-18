NOVAK, George A. Sept. 12, 1931 June 27, 2020 The honorable George A. Novak of Atlanta, lost his year-long battle with cancer on Saturday June 27, 2020. He was born on Sept. 12, 1931 in Brno, Czech Republic (then Czechoslovakia). He graduated from Brno University of Technology school of Architecture in 1956 and worked as an architectural engineer in Brno for next 12 years. During this time, he also played on and later managed highly successful amateur basketball team of Zbrojovka Brno which regularly competed in the FIBA European Champions Cup, twice reaching finals against Real Madrid. Following the Prague Spring and the Russian invasion of his country in 1968, George and his family left Czechoslovakia and immigrated to the United States. In November of that year, George settled in Carrollton, GA, where he worked in the Civil Engineering Department of the Southwire Company and later for Robert Company Architects & Engineers in Atlanta. In 1985 he started his own business, the George Novak Company, specializing in construction management. In 1994 he became an Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic, position he held until his death. In this position he served as an Olympic Attaché during Atlanta's 1996 Olympics. He assisted thousands of Czech citizens throughout the South Eastern US and was later elevated to Honorary Consul General. In 2014 he was awarded Presidential Medal of Merit by Czech President Milos Zeman. George was an avid tennis player most of his life and was member of Olde Towne Athletic Club in Marietta for more than 20 years. In 2002 after retiring from active construction management he entered into consulting arrangement with Gleeds USA Inc. which also lasted till his death. George lived full, interesting and happy life and died at home in the arms of his wife of 51 years. He is survived by the wife Jana M. Novak of Atlanta and son Michael G. Novak of Prague, Czech Republic. He has been cremated and due to the Covid epidemic his memorial service will be held at some later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 4th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401, www.pfc.org.



