NORVELL, Ann Ann Lumpkin Norvell, 93, a native Atlantan and lifelong resident of Buckhead died on Friday August 14, 2020. Born on October 26, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Martha Scott Lumpkin and Roy Carlton Lumpkin. She attended E. Rivers Elementary and was a graduate of North Fulton High School. A charter member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, she served for many years in a variety of volunteer roles including chairing the Wedding Guild and the Decorating Committee. She was also a Life Member of the Women of the Church. Ann taught ballroom dancing during the 1940's through the 1960's at Arthur Murray Dance Studio and Margaret Bryan Dancing School. Ann married Ned Wilson Norvell from Chattanooga, Tennessee, who was the one and only love of her life, on October 8, 1942. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Wilson Norvell in 1988, her granddaughter, Pamela Poole Clayton in 2001, and her sister, Marie Lumpkin Morrison, in February 2020. Surviving are her daughters, Beverly Norvell Ferguson (Dwight), Carol Norvell Voglesonger (Tom), Cathy Norvell Landers (Lee), brother-in-law, Malcolm Morrison, Scott and Cory Voglesonger, Jay Poole, Amy Landers Arnett, Ashley and Will Landers, and 15 great grandchildren. Service's celebrating the life will be conducted on Wednesday, August 19th, at 2 PM, at the Arlington Chapel of H. M. Patterson & Son, 173 Allen Road NE in Sandy Springs. Afterward there will be an interment service at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Smile Train, Doctors Without Borders, or Shriner's Hospital in memory of Ann Lumpkin Norvell. To be sure that our grief is not compounded by friends and family getting ill due to exposure at the service, the funeral home will require that masks be worn and keep at least 6 feet distant from anyone not living in your home. We hope you understand our concerns for everyone's wellbeing and attend the celebration of life.



