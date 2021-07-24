NORTON, Robert Daniel



Mr. Robert Daniel Norton, age 77, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was born on August 4, 1943, in Carrollton GA. He is the son of the late Mr. Ralph Daniel Norton and the late Mrs. Lucille Landmon Norton. He had a 54 year career working for the Georgia Power Company in many different roles, retiring from the company in 2016. He was a loving father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Cook Norton. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Wendy Norton of Woodstock; two grandchildren, Samuel Norton and Audrey Norton; His brother Steve Norton also survives. Mr. Norton was interred in Carrollton City Cemetery on July 21, 2021. Services in care of Lakeside Funeral Home.

