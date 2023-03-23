NORTHROP, Charlotte Beasley



Charlotte Beasley Northrop, Athens, GA, 85 years old, passed away on March 21, 2023 from Alzheimer's disease. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter and friend to many. She was a strong Christian woman who truly gave unconditional love to all.



Charlotte was born in Petersburg, TN on June 12, 1937 to Foster Farris Beasley and Frances Sadie Rice Beasley. She graduated from West End High School in Nashville, TN and attended Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in Nashville, TN where she met her future husband Hal Northrop. They married June 8, 1957.



In 1959, the Northrops moved to New Orleans, LA for Hal's job with Southern Bell. In 1969, they moved to Pine Mountain, GA where Hal became the CEO of Callaway Gardens and the Callaway Foundation. Charlotte was supportive of Hal's career and tirelessly served the employees and guests of Callaway Gardens.



Charlotte was passionate about music and was an accomplished pianist. She played the piano, organ and directed the choir at Hamilton Baptist Church in Hamilton, GA for 23 years. She continued to enjoy playing the piano well into the advanced stages of Alzheimer's. She loved traveling, tennis, biking, jogging and skiing but most of all loved she loved her family well.



The Northrops relocated to Athens, GA, to be near their eldest daughter Jennifer and her family and became members of First United Methodist Church.



Charlotte is survived by her husband of 65 years, Granger Harold "Hal" Northrop; daughters, Jennifer Northrop Foster (Tom) of Athens, GA and Susan Charlotte Northrop-Jackson (Jim) of Columbus, GA; son, Foster Harold Northrop (Megan) of Crestwood, KY; brother, Farris Beasley (Elma); 9 grandchildren: Jessica, Scott, Kelly, Natalie, Tate, Colton, Adelaide, Benjamin, Alexander; plus 5 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local church. A memorial service will be held on March 25, 2023 at Presbyterian Village Chapel at 2:00 PM.



Arrangements by Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST. www.lordandstephens.com

