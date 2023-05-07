NORTHROP, Charles



Charles "Mac" McNair Northrop passed away April 11, 2023, he was 88. Born in Fayetteville, NC, on January 22, 1935, the son of Walter and Annie Northrop, of St. Paul and Tar Heel, NC. A former resident of Snellville, GA, he is survived by his wife, Doris; his four boys; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his only sister, Betty Ann Blackburn. He will be buried through the Neptune Society at a service to be conducted at the Dallas-Ft Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX, on May 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM.

