NORTH, Stephenie V. "Step"



Stephenie "Step" V. North was born on May 19, 1950 in Atlanta, GA. He lived and raised a family here while working as a contractor and construction supervisor. He was also a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church. Step passed away on November 2, 2022, after dealing with illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbaralaine (May 14, 2022); and is survived by his father, Samuel; daughters, Tene and Shalisha; sister, Beverly; sister-in-law, Lolita; and three grandchildren: Jaylon, Lyra, and Titan.

