North, Julia Buck

NORTH (BUCK), Julia



Julia Buck North, known as "Judi" to her family and friends, died peacefully on December 9, 2021, surrounded by loving family. She was 74 years old.



Born in 1947 in Birmingham, Alabama, to David E. Buck, Sr., and Doris P. Buck, Judi spent her childhood in Birmingham; Atlanta, Georgia; and Jackson, Mississippi. She graduated from Murrah High School in Jackson and then headed to Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where she received a degree in mathematics in 1969. Following graduation from Baylor, Judi married her high school sweetheart, Steven North.



Judi's most defining trait was her love of family and friends. The second of four children, Judi grew up a beloved daughter to her parents and beloved sister to her siblings. Subsequently, she was equally beloved as a mother, daughter-in-law, aunt, and sister-in-law. At every family occasion – whether intimate or large – Judi lit up the room with her energy, love, and obvious enjoyment of being with her family.



First and foremost was Judi's love for, and devotion to, her son, Zachary, and, later on, her daughter-in-law Sara Johnson. Zach was the light of Judi's life. They played together, laughed together, cried together, traveled together, and talked together. When Sara joined the family, Judi embraced her completely. Judi loved being around Zach and Sara, whether meeting them regularly for dinner or walks, or taking them on wonderful trips.



And then there were Judi's many friends. Judi made friends everywhere she went. From college friends to whom she remained close, to new friends made later in life, to everyone in between, Judi loved them and they loved her.



Judi loved to travel and took many amazing trips – both domestic and international – with family and friends. Notably, she kayaked in Glacier Bay, Alaska; hiked the Milford Track in New Zealand; explored Easter Island and Patagonia in Chile and the Galapagos Islands in Equador; went on safaris in Tanzania; and visited many European countries. But there were also many "low-key" trips Judi made with family and friends throughout the United States, trips where the main goal was to simply enjoy each other's company. Judi loved these trips every bit as much as the more exotic ones.



In addition to her love of travel, Judi loved to crochet and play bridge and computer games. Plus, she could outwalk just about anyone. Most of all, she excelled at making everyone who knew her feel special.



Not surprisingly, Judi also excelled at her career. In 1972, Judi and Steve moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where Judi began her long and successful career with BellSouth, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather. She was a strong leader, exhibiting forward thinking. She had the ability to motivate those around her, earning their deep loyalty and respect. During this time, she also earned a Master's Degree in Management of Technology from MIT. Judi retired after 25 years, having risen to the level of President, Consumer Services, the first woman to hold that position. During her tenure at BellSouth and subsequently, Judi served on the Board of Directors of eight public companies and was deeply involved in several national women's organizations. Throughout her career, Judi was a mentor and role model to both women and men.



Finally, Judi was a woman of faith. She grew up in the church and was an active member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta until her death.



Judi's family and many friends were honored to be with Judi throughout her battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer and were amazed at her courage and tenacity.



Judi will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She was a fun-loving individual with a wonderful sense of adventure, a highly curious intellect, and a great sense of humor.



Judi is predeceased by her ex-husband, Steven North, of Port Orange, Florida, and her brother-in-law, Jim Pisano, of Charlottesville, Virginia. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Zachary North and Sara Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia; her sister and brother-in-law Cecelia and David Warner, of Athens, Georgia; her brother and sister-in-law David Buck and Paige Baker of Davidson, North Carolina; her sister Ruthie Buck, of Charlottesville, Virginia; her sister-in-law Phyllis Wagner, of High Point, North Carolina; her sister-in-law Paula North of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at the Kellett Chapel, Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd. NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305. In accordance with Judi's wishes, we ask that all in attendance wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kathy's House, Inc. (www.kathys-house.org ; 9101 W. Doyne Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226); Christian Campus Fellowship at the University of Georgia, Athens (www.ugaccf.com; P.O. Box 609, Athens, GA 30603); or Peachtree Presbyterian Church Women's Ministry, Atlanta, Georgia (www.peachtreechurch.com ; 3434 Roswell Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30305).



