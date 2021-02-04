NORTH, Betty



Mrs. Betty Jean North transitioned from earth to heaven on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Her body may be viewed at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 8:30 AM — 8:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private Celebration of her life will be held Thursday, February 4 at 11:00 AM with her immediate family only. Friends and Family may visit the family at The Interment to be held at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, 359 SW Broad St., Fairburn, GA. at 1:00 PM. Masks are required, as well as social distancing.

