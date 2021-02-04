North, Betty

X

Betty North

Mrs. Betty Jean North transitioned from earth to heaven on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Her body may be viewed at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 8:30 AM — 8:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private Celebration of her life will be held Thursday, February 4 at 11:00 AM with her immediate family only. Friends and Family may visit the family at The Interment to be held at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, 359 SW Broad St., Fairburn, GA. at 1:00 PM. Masks are required, as well as social distancing.

