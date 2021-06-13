Norris, Beverly

NORRIS (ROWLAIN),



Beverly (Bev) Rowlain Norris passed away June 2, 2021, at age 87 in Edina, MN, after a well lived life. Surely the heavenly choirs have acquired a new soprano and welcomed her with Bev's favorite hymn: "How can I keep from singing?". Bev was born November 9, 1933 in Atlanta, GA, to Lonnie and Kitty Rowlain. After graduating from North Fulton high school in Atlanta, Bev received her B.A. in Education from Duke University. While at Duke, she met her life's love and best friend, Eugene (Gene) Barclay Norris, who was stationed at Ft. Bragg at the time. They married in 1955 and raised three daughters, Becca, Laura and Lydia. Gene and Bev had many memorable years living in Chattanooga, TN and Augusta, GA before moving to be near family members in Minnesota.



Being a mother to her three girls and Mama Bev to six grandchildren meant more to Bev than anything she did in life, though many were touched by her generosity and joy of life. She enjoyed teaching at elementary schools in GA and TN for 25 years, singing in choirs for more than 70 years, gardening, travel, and dear friendships. Bev expressed her creativity in sewing and was an avid reader.



Bev is survived by husband Gene, daughters Becca (Lynn Moline) Norris, Edina, MN; Laura (Norm) Engebreth, Doylestown PA; Lydia Breer, Dacula, GA; and grandchildren Evan Engebreth, Neil Engebreth, Claire Engebreth, Aaron Cabaniss, Benjamin Breer, and Lydia (Lidy) Breer. She was predeceased by her parents. A memorial service will be held in Minneapolis on July 17th @ 11 AM CT and will be livestreamed via this link: https://youtu.be/_GFlJYY5DLI.



At a later time, Bev's ashes will be placed in the Columbarium at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church in Augusta. Memorials gifts can be given to Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church Music Ministries to fund scholarships for attending the Montreat Music and Worship Conferences, which Bev enjoyed many years.

