Obituaries
1 hour ago

NORRINGTON, Helen

Mrs. Helen Hall Norrington of Covington, GA, peacefully transitioned on July 22, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, 1:00 PM at Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, 426 Richards Chapel Rd., Covington, GA 30016. Rev. Sandra Stroud–Pennington, Pastor, Rev. Kenneth Norrington, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. Family and Friends will assemble at the home of her niece at 12:00 Noon. Visitation, Friday, July 29, 2022, 12:00 Noon until 7:00 PM. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Mr. Randolph Norrington, Jr.; stepdaughter, Mr. and Mrs. Charles (Gwendolyn) Green; son/nephew, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony (Tamika) Davis; and a host of grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

