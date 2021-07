In Memory of



Dr. Moses Norman, Sr.



Even though it has been four years since you transitioned to your eternal rest in heaven, the memories of you as a wonderful husband, father, and friend remain strong and cherished. We love you dearly and carry you in our hearts every day.



Your wife Gertrude, your children Moses Jr. (Kym), Christopher, Jeffrey, and grandchildren Moses III, Brenton and Chloe.