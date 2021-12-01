Norman, Evelyn

ajc logo
NORMAN (GARDNER), Evelyn Elizabeth

Evelyn Elizabeth Norman (nee Gardner) passed away peacefully at her home in Decatur, Georgia on Monday, November 29, 2021 after a short illness.

Evelyn was born in Rex, Georgia on October 13, 1922 and lived the first eighteen years of her life in Stockbridge, Georgia. After graduation from McDonough High School (1939), she worked as a bookkeeper for several years before moving to Decatur in 1942, where she met and married Alexander Stevens Norman. There she lived out the remainder of her ninety nine years as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Norman, her daughter, Nita Hicks, her granddaughter, Erin Hicks, her parents, Ruby and Wilburn Gardner, her sister, Dorothy Pullen, brothers, W.A. (Rip) Gardner and Jim Gardner. She is survived by her children, Steve (Hilda), Bill (Lei), Reba, Jane Sutton (Bob), as well as her nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at A. S. Turner Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the chapel, A.S. Turner Funeral Home, followed by internment at Decatur, Cemetery.

