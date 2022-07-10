NORMAN, Eric S.



Eric S. Norman passed away at home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, after a long and dignified battle with cancer. Born on May 30, 1949, in Washington, DC, to Lilian and Irving Norman, he was a natural musician and started playing classical guitar at age 7.



Having developed a reputation as a young talent in the DC area, Eric was admitted to and graduated from conservatory at the Hartt School of Music in Hartford, Connecticut. It was in Hartford that he met his wife, Joyce (nee Newman), with whom he would remain married for 51 years. The couple moved to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where Eric took positions teaching and performing classical guitar, culminating in a debut solo performance at New York's Carnegie Hall on April 30, 1978. A month later, in May 1978, his son Peter was born.



In the 1980s, Eric transitioned his career to business and technology, where as an accomplished project and program manager he deployed the same care and attention to detail that he developed over countless hours of musical practice. He, Joyce, and Peter moved to metro Atlanta in 1990 and he would stay in the region for the rest of his life, working for AT&T, Delta, the CDC, and Choicepoint, among others. He took on a series of leadership roles with the Project Management Institute and served as Board Chair of the PMI Education Foundation. By the end of his career, he would lecture on project and program management for students at Georgia Tech, Duke, and the University of Quebec.



Eric was a stylish and fastidious dresser, a lover of good food and drink, and an international traveler. He and Joyce walked the famous Spanish pilgrimage trail, El Camino de Santiago, where he would join local musicians for impromptu guitar concerts. Closer to home, he was active in St. Mark United Methodist Church and a member of the Atlanta-based Americana band, Three People. He is survived by Joyce, Peter, and his daughter-in-law Dora and remembered by countless friends, musical collaborators, and professional mentees.



A planned a celebration of Eric's life will be announced to family and friends over social media. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Mark UME of Atlanta (https://www.stmarkumc.org/give).

