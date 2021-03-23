Norman, Dora

X

Dora Ola "Dokie" Norman, age 98, passed away on March 20, 2021. She was a cherished mother, grandmother and mother-in-law; a devoted Christian; and a beloved member of Calvary Temple Holiness Church for more than 60 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joe Norman, and her son, Larry Norman. Surviving are daughters, Sandra Scott and Beverly Rutherford; grandsons, Tim Norman (Christina) and Chris Norman (Cindy); 3 great-grandchildren, Austin, Corinne and Emily Norman; daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Claudette and Jerry Johnson.

She was the last survivor of 15 siblings.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel in Brookhaven, GA. Rev. A.W. "Butch" Roberts will officiate. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM the same day. Interment will be immediately following the service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA.

