NOLL, Vivian Vivian Grace Noll, 90, of Jonesboro died peacefully at her home on August 13, 2020. Born on March 9, 1930 in Cleve Coeur, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Henry Rudolph and Louisa Rebohtz Noll. She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Robert (Bob) Henry (Hank), and Clyde (Ki) Noll. She is survived by her loving family of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and cousins primarily in Illinois as well as Colorado, Florida, California and Minnesota, and special friend, Shirley Aughtry. Even though she had made her home in Georgia for her adult life, her joy was visiting her family with frequent trips 'back home' to Illinois. Vivian learned at an early age to take 'risks' and seek adventure as she strive to keep up with three brothers. She loved to reminisce childhood stories with her three brothers who she dearly loved. This most likely created her ambition for success as she entered the corporate business world. Vivian always welcomed all new challenged in her life. She purchased and rode a Kawasaki motorcycle, and later purchased a Cessna 150 airplane prior to taking flying lessons. She was awarded her private pilot's license and completed 50 hours of cross-country flight time as a pilot-in-command for solo certification and flew home to Peoria on numerous occasions. She approached her business career as an Accountant with the same dedication and enthusiasm that she was developed in her youth. Vivian's first business career began at McKesson Drug Company in Peoria. It was a big decision to move south to accept a position with Delta Airlines Corporate Office in Atlanta, and later as the Administrative Manager with Owens-Illinois in East Point-Atlanta, from which she retired after 45 years' service. During her tenure at O-I she received many corporate awards for her departments' merit and excellence in Business Accounting. With the transition from bookkeeping ledgers to computers, Vivian became self-educated by taking many home courses to become an expert in technology, and at one time dismantled a hard drive to understand how computers processing worked. At Owens-Illinois-and later merged with Nekoosa Packaging- Vivian became Area Manager responsible for Accounting in 10 plants located in the Southeast. Because of her tenacity and leadership, the plants were recognized numerous times for excellence and merit in the Accounting field. She always took the time to teach and mentor others to be successful. She was the first female manager for multiple plants in the Southeast. After retirement, Vivian was in demand as a consultant traveling to the company's manufacturing facilities throughout the US. After she retired for the second time from Packaging Corporation of America, she owned and operated a jewelry and gift both at Peachtree Peddler. She enjoyed traveling to Europe and many trips throughout the US. Vivian was happiest taking daily walks, rain-or- shine, in her neighborhood with her beloved furry friend and love of her life, Ginger, who lived to be 18 years of age. She was a faithful member of St Phillips Benizi Catholic Church attending Mass each week. Her special time each morning was with the Bojangles Breakfast Club, working the NY Times Crossword and Sudoku puzzles and reading the AJC front-to-back. Intelligent, humble, teacher, quiet, charitable to others, risk taker, challenger, never seeking recognitions for accomplishments, all best describes Vivian. Others will simply say 'a true, loyal friend, loving Sister and caring Aunt.' A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am Monday, August 17, 2020, at St Phillips Benizi Catholic Church, Jonesboro. The service will be officiated by Father John Koziol, OFM Conv. Safe distancing and masks are required in the church. The family will receive friends in the Gathering Hall following the service. Due to COVID-19 the mass will be live streamed on the church website at, www.stphilipbenizi.org. Interment will be at Fondulac Cemetery, East Peoria, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, Vivian would want charitable contributions to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or St. Phillips Benizi Catholic Church, 501 Flint River Road, Jonesboro, GA 30238. Ford Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

