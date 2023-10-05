NOLAND, Robert Clair



Robert Clair "Bobby" Noland of Johns Creek, Georgia passed away Friday, September 29, 2023. He was a native of Fayetteville, Arkansas and born at the Fayetteville City Hospital on March 7, 1954. He was the third of four sons of Dr. Paul Robert and Eunice Claire Noland.



He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marilyn Crouch Noland of the home; two daughters, Taylor Noland of Atlanta, GA, and Mallory Noland Subject of Charlotte, NC, her husband, Michael and their two children, Payton and Gray.



He was preceded in death by both parents and his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Virginia Crouch all of Fayetteville, AR; one brother, Steven Paul Noland; and his brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Crouch both of Fayetteville, AR. He is survived by his brothers, Stewart and wife, Debbie of Little Rock, AR, Brian and wife, Ann of Fayetteville, AR; sisters-in-law, Barbara Noland and Rhonda Crouch both of Fayetteville, AR; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was educated in the Fayetteville Public School System and graduated from Fayetteville High School (FHS) in 1972. He was an outstanding basketball player under Coach Joe Kretschmar whose fundamental style of coaching prepared him for college basketball. He holds the single season rebounds per game average at FHS. He received All-State honors and was selected to play in the Arkansas High School All-Star Game as a senior. He was inducted into the FHS Hall of Greats in 2021. He received a basketball scholarship to attend Kansas State University (KSU) and played for legendary Coach Jack Hartman. While at KSU, he was a member of teams that played in four postseason tournaments including the NCAA (twice) and the NIT. As a senior he was voted by his teammates as the Porky Morgan Most inspirational Player and received Academic All-Big 8 Conference honors. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity and received a Marketing Degree from KSU in 1976. After his playing career at KSU, he served as a Graduate Assistant for the basketball team at the University of Arkansas under Coach Eddie Sutton and attained an MBA in 1977. He was forever grateful for the scholarships he received and the relationships developed with his teammates and coaches, and the academic instruction from his teachers and college professors throughout his education.



Upon graduation he and Marilyn were married and lived, worked and raised their family in Tulsa, Kansas City and the Atlanta area. He worked for several large corporations using his many talents to have a successful business career, where he received several awards and recognition for his accomplishments. He loved sports, was an avid golfer and kept up with his K-State Wildcats. He loved his church and was an active member of Johns Creek Presbyterian Church. One of his greatest accomplishments was achieving sobriety and the valued relationships he developed through Alcoholics Anonymous.



He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was a devoted family man who was supportive of his daughter's activities and sporting events. He especially enjoyed attending the volleyball games his daughter, Taylor coached and spending quality time with his daughter, Mallory, her husband and his grandchildren.



The family requests that memorials be made to Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, 10950 Bell Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30097 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, 10950 Bell Rd., Johns Creek, GA. A family visitation is scheduled for 9:30 AM ET with the memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM ET. A memorial service will be held in Fayetteville, AR at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com