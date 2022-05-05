NOLAN, Joshua Thomas



Celebration of Life for Joshua T. Nolan will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, 11 AM, Lindsay Street Baptist Church, 550 Lindsay St., NW Atlanta, GA Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are sked to assemble at church at 10:45 AM. Viewing today 1–6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000. mbfh.com



