Nolan, Gerald

NOLAN, Jr., Gerald Henry "Jerry"



Gerald Henry Nolan, Jr. also known as "Jerry", age 70 of Grayson, passed away on September 3, 2023. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 23, 1953 to the late Gerald Henry Nolan, Sr. and the late Marie Mager Nolan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, the late Sam Nolan.



Surviving are, wife of 50 years, Karen Nolan; sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan Nolan and Lacey Adkins, Josh and Amber Nolan; sister, Kelly Hutton; brothers and sister-in-law, John Nolan, Michael and Michelle Nolan; grandchildren, Aiden, Max, Maddie and Rhett; and several nieces and nephews. Also, his four legged companion, Grizz-dog.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 9 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.



Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com