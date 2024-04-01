Obituaries

Noggle, R. Barry

1 hour ago

NOGGLE, R. Barry

R. Barry Noggle, 75 of Dunwoody, passed peacefully on March 25, 2024 after having suffered multiple complications of congestive heart failure.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Julie; and his children, Brendan (Meghan) Noggle, Yvonne (Peter) O'Brien and Madeline (Jacob) Harrell. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Hunter, Drew, Beckett, Cecilia and Emma; and his sisters, Yvonne Bevel and Nancy Noggle.

The Funeral Mass followed by interment will be on Friday April 12 at 2 PM at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. A reception will immediately follow the service. Please have any floral tributes delivered directly to All Saints Catholic Church.




