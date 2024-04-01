NOGGLE, R. Barry



R. Barry Noggle, 75 of Dunwoody, passed peacefully on March 25, 2024 after having suffered multiple complications of congestive heart failure.



He is survived by his devoted wife, Julie; and his children, Brendan (Meghan) Noggle, Yvonne (Peter) O'Brien and Madeline (Jacob) Harrell. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Hunter, Drew, Beckett, Cecilia and Emma; and his sisters, Yvonne Bevel and Nancy Noggle.



The Funeral Mass followed by interment will be on Friday April 12 at 2 PM at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. A reception will immediately follow the service. Please have any floral tributes delivered directly to All Saints Catholic Church.





