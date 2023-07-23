NOELL, Rebecca



Rebecca Humphries Noell was gracefully released by her family into the arms of Jesus on June 9, 2023, at the age of 76. Becky was a beautiful, devoted, and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She modeled resilience, peaceful surrender, and contentment despite a nearly four-decade-long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Initially diagnosed at the age of 37, Becky's prayer was that God might let her live to raise her two daughters. A testament to His constant goodness to her, Becky not only raised her daughters but poured her faith and wisdom into her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her influence in their lives was immeasurable.



Becky was born in Lexington, Virginia, on September 15, 1946, in the Stonewall Jackson House. Becky had a brilliant mind and unmatched wit; she was voted "Most Witty" in her graduating class at Bassett High School in 1964. Her career with Norfolk Southern Railway led her from Virginia to Georgia, where she retired. She loved studying the Bible, volunteering at the Hope Center, listening to talk radio, cheering for the Atlanta Braves, playing cards, traveling with her family and friends, visiting the library, and indulging in her favorite foods.



Those who knew and loved her will remember Becky for her fun-loving personality and competitive spirit. A voracious reader and keen observer of current events, Becky submitted countless letters to the Atlanta Journal Constitution's editor and kept family and friends fully informed of her opinions on all topics. Becky will be remembered for her commitment to lifelong learning and her straightforward sense of humor.



Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Noell Jr. of Roanoke, VA; her father, William Humphries, Sr.; her mother, Lucille Humphries; and her niece, Meghan Humphries Spear. Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Brooke Knight and Sarah Zipfel; her grandchildren, Caroline Knight, Gabriel Hillyer, Halle Hillyer, and Sarie Hillyer; as well as her great-granddaughter, Lyla Lewis. She is also survived by her brothers, Dr. William Humphries, Jr. and Dr. Philip Humphries and their families.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Dean Kirkel and Wellstar Tranquility Hospice for their compassionate care. A celebration of Becky's life will be held Friday, September 22, 2023, in Georgia. Details to follow. Donations can be made in Becky's honor to Moody Bible Radio, Chicago, IL and The Hope Center, Woodstock, GA.



