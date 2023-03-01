NOEL, Melva



Melva Noel went to be with the Lord at the age of 68 on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in her sister's home in Norfolk, Virginia. While battling cancer, she was surrounded and cared for by her loving family and dear friends. Melva was born the second child of six children on July 26, 1954 to Melvin and Mattie Edith Noel. Melva's mother and father predeceased her. Left to cherish her memories are her sisters, Melvina, Melvern, Melvette, Melinda; and her brother, Melvin (Renee). Also, cherishing her memories are her nieces, Mia, Monet, Fatima, and Paloma; her nephews, Melvin III, Andre, and Antoine; her grandnieces, grandnephews, and a host of other family members and friends. Melva attended Oakwood Elementary School, Rosemont Junior High School, and Norview High School. She graduated from Hampton University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. She also studied American Sign Language. Melva was a reliable and hard-working employee for thirty-eight years at the Government Accountability Office. As a devout Christian, Melva joined and held various positions at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, and Columbia Drive United Methodist Church. As a passionate giver, she volunteered and/or donated to The Sandwich Project, Atlanta Mission, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, So Others May Eat (some.org), Angel Tree, Columbia Drive Food Pantry, and Church Garden. Melva was an avid sports fan holding season tickets for the Atlanta Hawks and Falcons. She was a member of the Seniors In Action Travel Club (SIATC). Melva was passionate about travel such that she traveled to 49 states and abroad to places like London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, Vienna, Budapest, Prague, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Zimbabwe to name a few. In lieu of flowers, the family requests in Melva's honor that donations be made to atlantamission.org which is a community united to end homelessness one person at a time.



A graveside service will be held on March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Roosevelt Memorial Park Cemetery, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320. The graveside service will be livestreamed at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com. The family wants to acknowledge their heartfelt thanks to Westminster Canterbury at Home Hospice and Home Care, and Pruitt Health Hospice for the loving care given to Melva in the final days of her illness. The family also acknowledges the many acts of kindness showered on Melva during this time. We are grateful to the Emory Winship medical team for the care provided, and the Columbia Drive Church family for their powerful prayers and loving support.

